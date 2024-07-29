Councillors split over their fees

Council was divided last month over whether or not to implement changes recommended by the Local Government Renumeration Tribunal to increase Mayor and Councillor Fees.

The annual report generally recommends a marginal increase in fees and this year was no different, however Lachlan Shire Councillors were split 50/50 on whether that recommendation be implemented, with Mayor Paul Phillip’s vote making the majority in favour.

Councillor Melissa Blewitt was the first to voice her opposition to the recommendation, saying that she has always been a supporter of councillors being on the lowest form of income.

“Our ratepayers are in a cost-of living crisis, and I don’t think it’s the right thing to do to give us an increase when our ratepayers are struggling,” she said.

“I asked last year and I’m going to ask my fellow councillors again, instead of decreasing or increasing our fees, I would like to see them remain the same this year.”

Councillors Melissa Rees and Robyn Turner shared Cr Blewitt’s stance.

Councillor Peter Harris also spoke in opposition of a rate increase, though his reasoning was based more in principle.

“Philosophically I completely disagree that we should be sitting here setting our fees or agreeing which fees we are going to take,” he said.

“In light of good transparency and open government it should be set by an independent panel.

“I think our fees are ridiculously low anyway, and these small increases we’re looking at are not reflective of the work and time that goes into Council – the fees should be a lot more.

Cr Harris said if councillors received a salary or wage, it would make Council positions more attractive for those considering running in the next general election.

“In the last 14 or 15 years I’ve never voted for an increase, and that’s the way I will be going this time.”

Deputy Mayor John Medcalf OAM was in agreement that councillor fees were not proportionate to the work councillors put in to their roles, and that they made attracting new councillors difficult.

“My position is going to be the same as it always has been, that we should increase,” he said.

“I feel the amount of work we do now for council used to only be a couple of times a month, but now as far as I’m concerned its nearly seven days a week, between meetings and phone calls and everything else that goes with it.

“We also have the General Election coming up, and if we’re going to try to attract some people, we need to renumerate them.

“Anybody you talk to says they just feel it’s not worth it with the amount of time you have to give to the roles.

“Somehow we’ve got to make a difference to them and try to help out, so my position is we should take the increase at the top.”

With Cr’s Blewitt, Rees, Harris and Turner having their votes against the recommendations noted, the vote sat at 4/4, and it was up to Cr Phillips to pick a majority.

“I agree with John and with Cr Harris,” Cr Phillips said.

“I’ve just spent five days away, two days in an airport, and I’ve missed three days of work.

“For the pittance we do get to sit here, it’s hardly worth turning up.

“I feel it is inadequate as Peter Harris has mentioned, so I feel that the little bit you do get, you do deserve.”

The recommendations were carried, increasing the Mayor and councillor fees by the maximum allowable 4 per cent.

Councillor fees will increase from $13,030 annually to $13,520, and the Additional Mayor Fee from $28,430 to $29,500.

Of the Additional Mayor Fee, $3,215 will be paid to the Deputy Mayor as an annual fee for such time as the Deputy Mayor acts in the office of the Mayor.

Article provided by The Lake News. Reprinted with permission.