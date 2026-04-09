Council Donation and Event Support Program

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council’s Donation and Event Support Program Round One is now open.

It opened on 1 March and will close on the 15 April. Applicants notified at end of May.

“Lachlan Shire Council regularly receives requests for assistance from organisations and individuals. However, Council’s resources are limited and it is not feasible to fund all applications. It is important that Council maintain a consistent, transparent and equitable approach to the consideration and distribution of donations,” www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au says.

“Council will consider provision of assistance by way of donation or in-kind support to local cultural, education, sport, welfare organisations and individuals where in the Council’s opinion, the application fulfils a community need.

“Applications for assistance shall be considered on their merits, considering the circumstances in each case, the availability of funds in Council’s adopted budget, the guidelines of the Community Donation and Event Support Policy and provisions of the Local Government Act 1993.

“In most instances, applicants shall only receive financial or in-kind support once per financial year; however, Council may consider additional meritorious applications on written request.

“No application is guaranteed support or that the full amount requested will be approved.

“Council will open and advertise for applications to the Community Donation and Event Support Program twice per year.

“All applications are encouraged to be submitted during the funding rounds.

“Under exceptional circumstances Council may, at its discretion, consider applications received outside of the funding rounds.”

Round Two will open 1 August and close 15 September.