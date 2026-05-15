Council and Industry Partnership Delivers $46,000 for Community Initiatives

Media Release

Bland Shire Council has endorsed the first round of Community Funding allocations for 2026, approving a total of $46,000 to support a diverse range of local projects, events, and community initiatives across the Shire.

Funding has been distributed through Council’s Community Support Donations, Community Activity Grant, Strengthening Community Fund, and the Wyalong Community Benefit Fund, supported by Metlen Energy & Metals, owners of the Wyalong Solar Farm.

Council considered all applications received through its community funding program, with recommendations informed by the grant assessment panel and representatives from Metlen Energy & Metals.

Mayor Brian Monaghan said the funding reflects Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots initiatives that bring the community together and enhance local wellbeing.

“These projects highlight the strength, creativity and resilience of our community,” the Mayor said.

“From major events and educational support through to accessibility improvements and mental health initiatives, this funding will make a meaningful difference across the Bland Shire.”

Mayor Monaghan also acknowledged the importance of partnerships in delivering these outcomes.

“We are proud to work alongside Metlen Energy & Metals to deliver the Wyalong Community Benefit Fund. This partnership ensures that investment in our region continues to flow back into the community in practical and lasting ways,” the Mayor said.

Successful Funding Recipients – Round 1

Community Support Donations

• West Wyalong Hospital Auxiliary – Carols by Candlelight: $1,000

• West Wyalong Horse Sports and Rodeo Association – West Wyalong Rodeo: $2,000

Community Activity Grant

• Ungarie War Memorial Hall – Just a Farmer Community Screening: $7,000

Strengthening Community Fund

• Country Education Foundation – West Wyalong Branch: $6,000

Wyalong Community Benefit Fund

(Funded by Metlen Energy & Metals through the Wyalong Solar Farm agreement)

• West Wyalong Lions Club – History Publication (1963–2025): $5,000

• West Wyalong Show Society – Youth & Young Women’s Resilience Initiative: $10,000

• West Wyalong Tennis Club – Accessibility Improvements: $5,000

• Wyalong Public School P&C – Top Town Chicken Races: $5,000

• Tallimba Sports and Recreation Club – Vintage Harvest Day: $5,000

Additional Allocations

• West Wyalong Girral Football & Netball Club: $2,975 (Community Facilities Reserve)

• Ungarie Showground, Racecourse and Recreation Reserve Committee: $8,850 (to be included in the 2026/27 Council Budget)

• Ungarie Advancement Group – Directional Signage (to be delivered through Council’s operational works program)

Council acknowledges the strong community response to this funding round and the valuable partnership with Metlen Energy & Metals, whose contribution through the Wyalong Community Benefit Fund continues to support local initiatives and strengthen community wellbeing.

Future funding rounds for the Strengthening Communities Fund and Community Benefit Fund will open early in the new financial year.

Media Release sourced from Bland Shire Council Website.