Cooper completes his apprenticeship

O’Connors Condobolin celebrated another great milestone on Thursday, 29 January – this time for Cooper Miles (centre), who officially completed his apprenticeship. “A big congratulations to you, Cooper. This is a fantastic achievement, and we’re proud to celebrate this moment with you. We look forward to seeing your career as a Service Technician continue to grow,” a post on the O’Connors Facebook Page read. Image Credit: O’Connors Facebook Page.