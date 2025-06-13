Cool Kids First Aid at CPS

Recently, Condobolin Public School primary students had the opportunity to part take in the Cool Kids First Aid program. This was the school’s third time hosting this program. “Course Facilitator Tash who is also one of the founding directors of Cool Kids First Aid with 22 years’ experience as a registered nurse, delivered a First Aid program using age-appropriate activities in a fun and interactive way to introduce students to the basic but essential skills of first aid and managing an emergency,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “For many students it was a great opportunity to refresh on their previous first aid training and a great way to keep all students upskilled in basic first aid.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.