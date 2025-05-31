Cooking quiches with K6P

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School Class K6P enjoy cooking every Friday.

On Friday, 2 May student Joe Fitzgerald harvested Roma tomatoes that Mrs Jodie Elliott planted last year. The Roma tomatoes were just one ingredient used to make mini quiches.

Each student chose the ingredients they wanted to use when creating their quiche.

Following is the recipe, ingredients and method to make the delicious mini quiches just like Class K6P:

Mini Quiche

Ingredients:

Puff Pastry

6 Eggs

Cream

Ham

Tasty Cheese

Small Onion

Baby Spinach Leaves

Cherry Tomatos

Method:

Preheat oven to 180 degrees

Thaw puff pastry and cut into small round circles and place in tin

Grate tasty cheese

Beat eggs and add cream and mix together

Add in chosen ingredients: ham, onion, spinach and tomatoes into tin

Spoon egg mixture over chosen ingredients

Sprinkle with grated cheese

Put into oven and bake for 15 – 20 minutes or until cooked through

Remove from tins to a rack to cool slightly

Eat and enjoy