Cooking quiches with K6P
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin Public School Class K6P enjoy cooking every Friday.
On Friday, 2 May student Joe Fitzgerald harvested Roma tomatoes that Mrs Jodie Elliott planted last year. The Roma tomatoes were just one ingredient used to make mini quiches.
Each student chose the ingredients they wanted to use when creating their quiche.
Following is the recipe, ingredients and method to make the delicious mini quiches just like Class K6P:
Mini Quiche
Ingredients:
Puff Pastry
6 Eggs
Cream
Ham
Tasty Cheese
Small Onion
Baby Spinach Leaves
Cherry Tomatos
Method:
Preheat oven to 180 degrees
Thaw puff pastry and cut into small round circles and place in tin
Grate tasty cheese
Beat eggs and add cream and mix together
Add in chosen ingredients: ham, onion, spinach and tomatoes into tin
Spoon egg mixture over chosen ingredients
Sprinkle with grated cheese
Put into oven and bake for 15 – 20 minutes or until cooked through
Remove from tins to a rack to cool slightly
Eat and enjoy
