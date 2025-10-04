Cooking Program completed

Condo Youth have completed their six week Marang Dhali Cooking Program, and we want to send a huge thank you to the incredible Shirley-Ann and Ellen for their time, dedication, and expertise.

Throughout this program, we’ve learned so much about the importance of healthy eating, lifestyle choices, food safety, and essential cooking skills.

The youth have gained practical knowledge they can take back to their families and incorporate into their daily lives.

As part of the NSW Health Knockout Challenge the Youth have been participating in; Healthy Foods was one of our key focuses, and we’re so proud to see the youth actively engage, participate, and enjoy learning new skills.

To celebrate the journey, Shirley Ann presented each participant with a special gift bag and certificate.

We celebrated with a delicious afternoon tea, of course!

We hope everyone walks away from this program with valuable skills and a greater appreciation for healthy living. Here’s to many more adventures in cooking and wellness!

A big shoutout to our fantastic Youth Staff who facilitate these programs for our Youth.

Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc. Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW

Government and Lachlan Shire Council.

Contributed.