Cooking for youth

On Thursday, 29 August Condobolin High School Maddy (ABOVE) cooked Mac n Cheese (BELOW) with a twist as part of her Distance Education Child Studies Course. She was looking at Childhood Nutrition and found a very tasty recipe which included nearly 500 grams of mixed vegetables. Maddy used some crispy bacon to finish the Mac n Cheese recipe off. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.