Conversation, connection and celebration

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) held a very successful Ladies Lunch and Learn event on Wednesday, 15 October.

Held in Forbes, over 30 participants attended connecting, learning, and celebrating the power of rural women.

“We kicked off with an insightful presentation from Pip Grant on the Carbon Farming Outreach Program, followed by an inspiring Rural Women’s Day panel facilitated by Brooke Watts, featuring community champions Laura Kiel, Sarah Jacobson, and Kate Nixon,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“Thank you to everyone who came along, it was a beautiful afternoon of conversation, connection, and celebration.”

Guest Speaker Sarah Jacobson joined a panel discussion showcasing outstanding rural women. She is “a highly experienced agronomist with over 25 years of hands-on involvement in Central West NSW, including many years based in Condobolin and Forbes. With a strong background in research and development, Sarah has dedicated her career to improving the sustainability and profitability of broadacre farming systems,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“In her current role at Lawson Grains, Sarah plays a key part in driving innovation and operational efficiency. Notably, she has successfully registered two Soil Carbon Projects with the Clean Energy Regulator, highlighting her commitment to sustainable agriculture and climate-smart practices.

“Sarah’s approach is grounded in practical outcomes—often focused on identifying the critical one to two per cent improvements that can significantly enhance a farm’s profit and loss performance. Her passion lies not only in the science of agronomy but also in the broader potential of corporate farming to create meaningful opportunities for employees and to strengthen the future of the agricultural industry.”

Another to join the discussion panel was Kate Nixon.

“Kate Nixon is the owner of Macrocarpa Landscapes based in Forbes, NSW. Growing up on the family farm, Kate developed a love of the land and appreciation for its immense beauty and resilience. Kate has a background in environmental science and horticulture with a passion for native plants, particularly those endemic to the Central West,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“Macrocarpa Landscapes is a landscape design, installation and maintenance business that also offers environmental consultation. They are passionate about connecting people to nature and exploring all of the benefits this offers. They work with residential, commercial and rural clients to achieve environmental outcomes while considering land productivity and improved lifestyle.”

Laura Kiel shared her views and ideas during the panel discussion.

“Originally from Yeoval and now based in Parkes, Laura Kiel is a passionate Nutritionist and Pilates Instructor working across rural and regional NSW. Laura is deeply committed to helping people connect with their own health and wellbeing through food, movement and mindset,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“Her approach is grounded in a belief that our wellbeing is deeply connected to the land and the choices we make every day, not just for ourselves, but for future generations. Whether through tailored nutrition advice or dynamic Pilates sessions, Laura empowers others to take charge of their health in a way that is both sustainable and personal.

“An avid runner with a love for the science behind food and mood, Laura brings energy and insight to everything she does. She looks forward to sharing her story and practical tips on finding balance, motivation, and meaning in rural life.”

Pip Grant was another to join the Rural Women’s Day panel.

“Pip Grant is the CEO of Riverine Plains, a farming systems group supporting producers across southern NSW and north-east Victoria. She has worked directly with farmers on the practical challenges and opportunities of low-emission supply chains and carbon farming, including participation in early carbon projects and navigating market pathways,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“Pip has held previous roles at AgriFutures, Loam Bio, and Ag Innovation Australia, placing her at the coalface of national initiatives focused on climate resilience, emissions reduction, and carbon market development. Her work spans government, corporates, and producers, bringing a practical understanding of what’s needed to make carbon projects stack up on farm.”

The Ladies Lunch and Learn event was delivered with funding support from Commonwealth of Australia through the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water under the Carbon Farming Outreach Program in collaboration with the Grower Group Alliance.