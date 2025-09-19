Construction of new accommodation units underway

The construction of nine manufactured motel units at the Condobolin RSL began on Tuesday, 2 September. Costing $1,708,834.64, Development Consent for the project was issued on

19 March 2024. Condobolin RSL Manager James Bennett said it was hoped that the units would be up and running in around five weeks. Mr Bennett added that the RSL had also enhanced the

Club’s facilities with a new Beer Garden and Kids area. A spokesperson for Lachlan Shire Council said, “Council welcomes this investment, which will provide additional accommodation choices

for visitors to the area and support the local tourism economy.” Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.