Construction of new accommodation units underway
The construction of nine manufactured motel units at the Condobolin RSL began on Tuesday, 2 September. Costing $1,708,834.64, Development Consent for the project was issued on
19 March 2024. Condobolin RSL Manager James Bennett said it was hoped that the units would be up and running in around five weeks. Mr Bennett added that the RSL had also enhanced the
Club’s facilities with a new Beer Garden and Kids area. A spokesperson for Lachlan Shire Council said, “Council welcomes this investment, which will provide additional accommodation choices
for visitors to the area and support the local tourism economy.” Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Students participate in Diocesan Athletics Carnival
Congratulations to all the Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students [...]
Students explore history
Condobolin Primary School students from years 3 and 4 visited [...]
Looking back at history
APA Group have been looking back on their early days [...]
Construction of new accommodation units underway
The construction of nine manufactured motel units at the Condobolin [...]
Year 6 Students get a taste of High School
In Week 7, Year 6 students from Condobolin Public School [...]
Condobolin Works Depot Officially Opens
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Works Depot has been officially [...]