Connecting to Country and each other

By Melissa Blewitt

Weigelli Centre residents and Community Team staff connected with Country and each other through Indigenous culture and heritage at Condobolin last month.

Men crafted didgeridoos and clapsticks, while the women learned the art of weaving with Aunty Bev Coe at the Sista Shed.

It was also a chance share stories and moments of joy plus indulge in traditional foods of Johhny cakes, fried scones, fresh kangaroo and camp oven curries.

“Weigelli residents and our Community Team staff were once again privileged to spend time on Country at the Wiradjuri Farm Stay, generously hosted by Ally Coe from the Wiradjuri Centre in Condobolin,” a post on the Weigelli Centre Facebook Page read.

“This time on Country created space for deep connection, cultural strengthening and healing. Being on Country is more than just a visit—it is a return to identity, to belonging, and to the knowledge that has been passed down through generations. Culture and connection provide a strong foundation for healing, grounding our people in who they are, where they come from, and the strength they carry within.

“The men were honoured to learn on Country with Uncle Pete and Uncle Ed, gathering and crafting didgeridoos and clapsticks, strengthening cultural knowledge and identity.

“At the same time, the women shared in the warmth of the Sista Shed with Aunty Bev Coe, learning the art of weaving.

“There were many moments of joy and togetherness. Deadly feeds were prepared and shared, including johnny cakes, fried scones, fresh kangaroo, and camp oven curries. We also celebrated two special birthdays, adding to the spirit of belonging.

“As the sun set, we gathered around the fire where stories were shared, reflections were spoken, and yarns were held about walking a strong path forward—living clean, sober and connected lives. These moments on Country allow space for truth, reflection, and growth in a culturally safe and supportive environment.

“Culture, connection, and being on Country are at the heart of healing. They remind us that we are never alone, that strength comes from kinship, and that healing happens when we reconnect with culture, spirit, and each other.

“Weigelli staff are proud to walk beside all that comes through our program, keep walking strong, stay deadly and continue to honour your journey. May your paths lead you home, rising as strong leaders for your families and for all mob,” the post concluded.