Connect with men in your local area & expand your social circle

The following was submitted by The Men’s Table Western NSW Regional Host Al Stratton:

Male Stoicism – Changing the ‘Men don’t care for each other’ Culture – One Table at a Time

“How are you, Ian?” Jim asks as he bumps into Ian on the street. “Good mate, no use complaining,” Ian replies. Jim quickly responds with, “Yeah, no one listens anyway.” Does this conversation sound familiar? You’re not alone. Many men in Australia feel unheard, a sentiment verified by national data on men’s health.

Consider these statistics: one in four men report having no one to confide in about their worries or concerns; three out of four suicides are by men; and 60% of men say they are less likely to seek help for a mental health illness or issue.

The reasons for this are complex and varied. Historically, men have been told to “man up,” be stoic, and act as silent providers who just get on with the job. However, there is an alternative to this cultural norm that has seeped into the male psyche in Australia.

The Men’s Table is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to overcoming the stigma that “men don’t talk.” Since its inception in 2011, The Men’s Table has grown to over 260 tables across every state and territory in Australia. Currently, 3,000 men meet every month for a meal and a drink at the same place and time, sharing openly about the highs and lows of their lives in a safe, non-judgmental space.

How does The Men’s Table break down the barriers that prevent men from discussing their feelings about life’s challenges? Alisdair Stratton, Western NSW Regional Host for The Men’s Table, explains, “A table consists of small groups of 8–12 men who use simple grounding guidelines to create a safe structure where judgment is suspended and a sense of care for each man is fostered. This builds trust and care at the table, allowing men to talk about what is truly happening in their lives without fear of being judged or their story not being held in confidence.”

The Men’s Table is supported by “The Kitchen,” a central office that serves the tables and helps men navigate their journey as part of The Men’s Table. This sense of care profoundly impacts a man’s life. Knowing there’s a group of men who genuinely care for him, and having the opportunity to reciprocate that care, can be a life-saving gift.

The Men’s Table is a grassroots program, with each table run by local men for local men. We are not a fly-in service provider with a grant-funded program that will disappear when the money runs out. There are no fees or dues to be a member of a Men’s Table; the only cost is the price of a meal once a month.