Congratulations Class of 2026!

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held their Year 12 Graduation Assembly and Presentation of Portfolios on Wednesday, 23 September at the SRA Pavilion.

The Assembly began with the entry of the official party and the Year 12 Class of 2026.

Aaliyah Kirby then gave the acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

The Leadership Succession that was conducted by Principal Wendy Scarce and Mrs Belinda Coe.

Parents of the 2027 Leadership team presented incoming Captains Ruby Allen and Ann Coe, Vice-Captains Justin McDonald and Joseph Packham, and Prefects Hunter Collins, Jaden Glasson and Finn Reardon.

Mrs Scarce gave her Principal’s Address, and Mrs Melissa Hughes delivered a heartfelt tribute, to the students she has seen develop into confident school leavers. She urged them to believe in themselves and don’t be afraid to make mistakes

The Acrylics provided the musical entertainment with a rendition of Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over.

The Stage Four Farewell was given by Alexas Wright and Emmaline Blewitt; Christia Cabilin, Liam Lumanta, Shayla Baker and Tahlia Windsor delivered the Stage Five Farewell; The Year 11 Farewell was given by Ruby Allen and Ann Coe. Year 12 students Zac Grimmond and Ryan Baker then responded to the student farewells.

It was then time for the presentation of the First in Course Certificates to Year 12 students. The presentation was made by Vice Principal Mr Scott Cox.

The Certificates were presented to Joshua Bennett (Agriculture, English Standard, Mathematics Advanced and Primary Industries – Examination); Charli Coe (Mathematics Standard 1); Jonah Grimshaw (Chemistry); Sadie Haworth (Health and Movement Science); Wyatt Jones (Sport, Lifestyle and Recreation Studies – Network); Alice Packham (Food Technology); Mischa Preuss (Mathematics Standard 2, Visual Arts, Most Outstanding Student – VET Hospitality – Lachlan Access Program); Stephanie Riach (Biology, Industrial technology, Most Outstanding Student – VET Primary Industries – Lachlan Access Program); Kiara Roussety (Music 1); and Madison Scarce (Ancient History, Community and Family Studies, English Advanced, First in Examination – VET Hospitality – Lachlan Access Program).

Then came the presentation of portfolios by Mrs Scarce and Mrs Melissa Hughes which was followed by a Year 12 Reflection media Presentation.

Year 12 spent this year raising funds to give back to the school and community.

The 2026 Class made a donation to the School of a new lecturn, which will replace the old one donated by the Class of 2014. The presentation was made by students Alex McBean, Kiara Rousetty and Holly McCarten made the announcement.

Parents, carers, educators, and students enjoyed a delicious morning tea after the Assembly.

Congratulations is extended to the graduating class of 2026 – your efforts and hard work have been rewarded.

The Year 12 Class of 2026 included (in alphabetical order) Bonnie-Kate Anson, Ryan Baker, Joshua Bennett, Alyssa Caronongan, Charli Coe, Shayleen Coe, Quarn Colliss, Andrei Desiderio, Zac Grimmond, Sadie Haworth, Wyatt Jones, Aaliyah Kirby, Alex McBean, Holly McCarten, Alice Packham, Mischa Preuss, Jane Redenbach, Stephanie Riach, Ava Roberts, Kiara Roussety, Ezekiel Sauerbier, Madison Scarce and Kasey Wighton.