Congratulations Class of 2024!

Condobolin High School held their Year 12 Graduation Assembly and Presentation of Portfolios on Wednesday, 25 September.

The Assembly began with the entry of the official party and the Year 12 Class of 2024.

Errol Packham and Emanuell Peterson then gave the acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem. Led by student Jane Redenbach.

The Leadership Succession that was conducted by Principal Wendy Scarce and Mrs Belinda Coe.

Parents of the 2025 Leadership team presented incoming Captains Gemma O’Bryan and Emma Patton, Vice-Captain Tayla Venables along with prefect Tara Hughes with their badges. Summer Davis (Vice Captain) was unable to attend the presentation due to work placement commitments.

Mrs Scarce gave her Principal’s Address, and Miss Stevie Pawsey delivered a heartfelt tribute, to the students she has seen develop into confident school leavers. She urged them to believe in themselves and don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

The Stage Four Farewell was given by Tess Cunningham, Isabella Marsh and Shayla Baker; Madison Scarce and Taya Donovan delivered the Stage Five Farewell; The Year 11 Farewell was given by Tayla Venables and Gemma O’Bryan. Year 12 students Sam Cunningham and Ryan Goodsell then responded to the student farewells.

It was then time for the presentation of the First in Course Certificates to Year 12 students. The presentation was made by Vice Principal Mr Matthew Heffernan.

The Certificates were presented to Julious Coe (Mathematics Standard and SLR), Kiera Stevenson (Agriculture) and Ladeisha-Lee Capewell and Sharlette McDonald (Exploring Early Childhood).

The Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) Wiradjuri Deadly Award went to Allana Wighton. The Award was presented by Condobolin AECG President Amanda Coe.

Then came the presentation of portfolios by Mrs Scarce and Miss Stevie Pawsey, which was followed by a Year 12 Reflection media Presentation.

Year 12 spent this year raising funds to give back to the school and community.

The 2024 Class made a donation to the School, which was several fruit trees, which they hope will bear delicious fruits for all of the Condobolin High classes of the future. The fruit trees have already been plated in the Agricukture (AG) Plot. Year 12 also painted unique designs on rocks that will be utilised around the fruit trees.

The presentation was made by Damon Reardon and Julious Coe.

Parents, carers, educators, and students enjoyed a delicious morning tea after the Assembly.

Congratulations is extended to the graduating class of 2024 – your efforts and hard work have been rewarded.

The Year 12 Class of 2024 included (in alphabetical order) Cody Barby, Ladeisha-Lee Capewell, Bella Clemson, Julious Coe, Tyreese Colliss, Sam Cunningham, Lillian Davis, Dominic Donaire, Adam Dykes, Ryan Goodsell, Sharlette McDonald, Noah Nash, Errol Packham, Emanuell Peterson, Ernest Peterson, Damon Reardon, Kiera Stevenson, Alkira Weatherall and Allana Wighton.

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.