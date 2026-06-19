Confident cooking
Inclusive Education students enjoyed a hands-on cooking experience recently, creating delicious mini pancakes topped with fresh fruit, yoghurt and banana. “Students developed important life skills including measuring, mixing, cooking safely in the kitchen and working together as a team. Most importantly, everyone had fun and were very proud of their tasty creations!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “It was fantastic to see students building confidence, independence and teamwork while enjoying the rewards of their hard work.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
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