Condobolin Works Depot Officially Opens

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Works Depot has been officially opened.

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM unveiled the modern facility aims to support services and ongoing efficiencies for the community, on Tuesday, 2 September.

“This new depot represents the progress we are making as a Shire. It will improve efficiency, safety and the services delivered to the whole community,” he said.

The journey has been a testament to the staff and their commitment, and I thank the community for supporting us throughout its delivery.”

Former Lachlan Shire Council General Manager, Greg Tory, said he is proud to have been part of the project and to see it completed.

“I am proud to have been part of the journey that has delivered this facility, which provides Council with the modern resources and infrastructure to continue providing high-quality services well into the future.”

Located in Galari Circuit Condobolin, the modern depot will enhance Council’s environmental and safety operations and will benefit not only Condobolin but the wider Lachlan Shire with facilities that enable Council staff to deliver services efficiently and safely, a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“The facility includes more than 1,000m2 of storage sheds for use across the outdoor workforce, a 2,200m2 workshop with office space and a 500m2 store area. Designed with a long-term vision, the depot will ensure Council’s outdoor teams are well supported to continue delivering high-quality services well into the future.”

“The Condobolin Works Depot will play a vital role in supporting the efficient delivery of infrastructure and services across the Lachlan Shire for years to come,” the statement concluded.