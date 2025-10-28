Condobolin students begin 2025 HSC

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School students began their Higher School Certificate (HSC) written exams on Thursday, 16 October.

They arrived at the Masonic Lodge in Condobolin with a unique mixture of nerves and adrenaline, ready to take on the first in a series of final tests.

They joined nearly 80,000 students who will complete their HSC written exams over the coming weeks. The first exam to be completed was English.

Most said they had done the best they could to prepare for the exams, admitting focus and staying positive were key to a successful study campaign.

The student consensus was that they had “studied well” but were “nervous” about what awaited them when they opened the exam paper.

The 2025 HSC enrolment snapshot released in September shows 83,893 NSW students are completing at least one HSC course this year, with 79, 712 of those students set to sit at least one HSC exam.

Most are studying for the HSC at schools in major cities, with others in regional and remote NSW, and a small number overseas. The number of students studying in major cities is 68,755, followed by Inner Regional (12,603), Outer Regional/Remote (2,320) and overseas (215).

The snapshot, released by the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA), provides a breakdown of enrolments by course, gender, and location. It offers insights into which areas of study students are interested in and how enrolments have changed, or remained stable, over time.

Students studied 150 Board developed HSC courses, covering a broad range of subjects, are available to meet students’ diverse needs. A total of 75,646 students are enrolled in at least one English course, representing 90 per cent of the total 2025 cohort.

Some 64,990 students have enrolled on one Mathematics course, representing 77 per cent of the total cohort. In science, 35,687 students have enrolled in at least one course.

The top 15 HSC subjects for 2025 include English, Mathematics, Biology (21, 062 students enrolled), Business Studies (20, 872), Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (19,352), Studies of Religion (15,121), Modern History (11,310), Chemistry (10, 508), Community and Family Studies (10, 338), Legal Studies (10,305), Visual Arts (9,694), Physics (8,953), Hospitality (8,622), Ancient History (7,753) and Industrial Technology (6,233).

The top five languages studied in 2025 were Japanese, French, Chinese, Italian and Spanish.

The top five Vocational Education and Training (VET) Frameworks for 2025 were Hospitality (8,622 students), Construction (3,958), Business Services (2,857), Retail Services (1,763) and Entertainment Industry (1,357).

The Year 12 Class of 2024 included (in alphabetical order) Tyler Bell, Arabella Blewitt, Hudson Cartwright, John Conanan, Summer Davis, Tara Hughes, Sabine Imrie, Faith Johnson, Emily Miles, William Morgan, Gemma O’Bryan, Emma Patton, Jaydon Pawsey, Montana Piercy, Jalanah Read, Tyler Roberts, Zane Saunders, Tayla Venables and Suzanna Wright.

The nervous wait will be over for Condobolin Year 12’s and their families on Wednesday, 17 December, when the 2025 HSC results will be released.