Condobolin students begin 2024 HSC

Condobolin High School students began their Higher School Certificate (HSC) written exams on Tuesday, 15 October.

They arrived at the Masonic Lodge in Condobolin with a unique mixture of nerves and adrenaline, ready to take on the first in a series of final tests.

The students joined than 43,000 students from NSW public schools and TAFE who are among the 76,000 students sitting the HSC.

Most said they had done the best they could to prepare for the exams, admitting focus and staying positive were key to a successful study campaign.

Adam Dykes, Errol Packham and Sam Cunningham said they had “studied well” but were “nervous” about what awaited them when they opened the exam paper.

Adam is hopeful of securing an Electrician Apprenticeship, Errol is also hoping to pursue an electrical trade, and Sam has applied to be a Surveyor/Drone Operator with Forbes Shire Council.

All three are keen to stay in the region after they complete their apprenticeships or traineeships.

The 2024 HSC enrolment snapshot released in September shows a record 80,166 NSW students are completing at least one HSC course this year, with 76,221 of those students set to sit at least one HSC exam.

The snapshot, released by the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA), provides a breakdown of enrolments by course, gender, and location. It offers insights into which areas of study students are interested in and how enrolments have changed, or remained stable, over time.

Continuing an 11-year trend, Mathematics (61,963 students), Business Studies (20,008) and Biology (19,444) again see the highest enrolments after English – with Ancient History moving into 13th place for candidature size, its highest place in recent years.

Six per cent of students are enrolled in language courses this year, consistent with 2023, with Japanese, French and Chinese continuing to see the highest candidature in a trend unchanged over the past decade.

In Vocational Education and Training (VET), Hospitality (7587 students), Construction (3529 students), Business Services (2401 students), Retail Services (1615 students) and Entertainment Industry (1243 students) have the highest enrolment numbers, with Primary Industries (1054 students) continuing to grow and attracting more female students than in previous years.

The HSC is a family affair for some students, with around 1647 siblings sitting exams this year, including 798 sets of twins and 17 sets of triplets enrolled in an HSC course.

The Year 12 Class of 2024 included (in alphabetical order) Cody Barby, Ladeisha-Lee Capewell, Bella Clemson, Julious Coe, Tyreese Colliss, Sam Cunningham, Lillian Davis, Dominic Donaire, Adam Dykes, Ryan Goodsell, Sharlette McDonald, Noah Nash, Errol Packham, Emanuell Peterson, Ernest Peterson, Damon Reardon, Kiera Stevenson, Alkira Weatherall and Allana Wighton. Miss Stevie Pawsey was the Year 12 Advisor.

The nervous wait will be over for Condobolin Year 12’s and their families on Wednesday, 18 December, when the 2024 HSC results will be released.