Condobolin RSL Club a finalist in prestigious awards

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin RSL Club has been named a finalist in the prestigious Clubs and Community Awards this year.

They will be contesting the Sustainable Future category, with their initiative ‘The Fight Back’.

A growing focus on supporting vulnerable community members has driven a record number of finalists in the Awards.

Supporting the homeless, disadvantaged and survivors of domestic violence, as well as improving the mental wellbeing of young people, have emerged as some of the key areas of focus for clubs.

The awards recognise the pivotal role that clubs make in communities right across the state in the following 10 categories: Education; Emergency Response; Fostering Grassroots Sport; Health Care; Heart of the Community; Mental Wellbeing; Small Club, Big Heart; Social Inclusion; Sustainable Future; and Vibrancy and Culture.

ClubsNSW CEO Rebecca Riant said the quality and diversity of this year’s finalists demonstrates the enormous role that clubs play in the fabric of communities all over NSW.

“The initiatives recognised this year reflect not only the generosity of clubs, but the depth of their commitment to identifying community needs and delivering practical, lasting support,” she explained.

“From addressing cost-of-living pressures and improving access to essential services, to supporting families, veterans and some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, clubs are making a tangible difference in people’s lives every single day.

“Clubs don’t pursue this work for recognition, but the collective social and economic contribution they make – valued at $9 billion annually – is significant, and it’s important we take the time to acknowledge and celebrate that impact.”

The winners will be announced at the Clubs and Community Awards Night at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney on Thursday, 11 June.