Condobolin residents swelter during heatwave

Condobolin sweltered on Saturday, 31 January, with the mercury reaching 46.9 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Some residents recorded higher temperatures on their personal weather stations, such as this reading of 48 degrees, which was recorded in the Boona Road area at 1.57pm (Pictured Below). Another resident captured the Condobolin Public School sign, with a temperature of 54 degrees (Pictured Above: Source: Facebook). From, Saturday, 24 January to Saturday, 31 January the maximum temperatures for Condobolin were 40.3 degrees, 44.7 degrees, 46.5 degrees, 42.7 degrees, 44.8 degrees, 43.4 degrees, 45 degrees and 46.9 degrees. Condobolin is now experiencing much cooler maximum temperature conditions, with the mercury reaching 34.5 degrees on Monday, 2 February. Image Credit: Jamie Blewitt.