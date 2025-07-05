Condobolin records coldest June morning in 27 years
Condobolin has recorded its coldest June morning in 27 years. The temperature dropped to an icy minus 5.5 degrees on Saturday, 21 June. Residents were greeted with a large frost and frozen over water around their homes. This was also the town’s coldest morning of any month in several years, according to Elders Weather. The extreme cold was part of a widespread cold snap across parts of NSW and the Australian Capital Territory, with some areas experiencing temperatures colder than one of Australia’s Antarctic research stations. Elsewhere in NSW, minimum temperatures of note included: Forbes (–5.5°C) – coldest morning since July 2018 and coldest June morning in 27 years; Cowra (–3.1°C) – coldest June morning in a decade; and Temora (–4.1°C) – coldest June morning in seven years. Image Credit: Lance Haworth.
