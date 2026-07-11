Condobolin Rams secure one-point victory

Condobolin Rugby Union

MATCH REPORT- Round 10: Condo VS West Wyalong

Saturday 27th June, the Rams headed to West Wyalong for Round 10 of the competition. Early on, two things became very clear. Firstly, our supporters travel exceptionally well. Secondly, we won’t be bothering to ask for the game footage.

West Wyalong turned up ready to play and made sure every minute was tough. They were big, physical and had more fresh legs than a centipede. Every stoppage another bloke wandered onto the paddock. By the second half we were expecting the bloke in the canteen to have a run.

Josh Thompson opened the scoring ten minutes in, crossing out wide. We missed the extras, but the scoreboard was ticking. Then Gil Toole got the ball took the shortest route to the try line…which just happened to be straight through three defenders.

Will Moxey was enormous in the No. 2 jersey yesterday. He’s probably the youngest hooker in the comp, but you certainly wouldn’t know it. He throws himself into everything and plays with toughness well beyond his years. The Rams were leading 10-0 at the break.

The second half wasn’t pretty….

Our attack forgot how to hold onto the ball, West Wyalong enjoyed just about all the possession, and our try line had more visitors than Nan’s house on Christmas.

To their credit, West Wyalong kept throwing everything at us. Big carries, repeat sets and enough fresh legs to keep the local physio in business. They eventually crossed twice and converted both.

Despite spending what felt like three business days defending our own line, the boys simply refused to crack. Just when we needed it most, Gil Toole wasn’t leaving West Wyalong without another meat pie. Two tries and countless collisions… just another Saturday afternoon for Gil When the final whistle went, the Rams had escaped with a 15-14 win. It certainly wasn’t our prettiest performance. In fact, if that game was a haircut you’d just leave your hat on.

But ugly wins still count for exactly the same two competition points.

A massive thank you to West Wyalong for another great day of country rugby. Thanks as well to everyone who travelled over to support the Rams, our Coach, the committee and the match officials.

We’ll happily take the two points… the rest of the afternoon can stay in West Wyalong.

Points: Players’ Player: Seamus Stuckey. 1 Point: Sam Nixon; 2 Points: Callum Wald; 3 Points: Will Moxey.

Deep Heat Diaries.

Source: Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page.

Image Credit: clemosphotography