Condobolin Public School celebrates Mother’s Day

Condobolin Public School celebrated Mother’s Day by drawing portraits and creating potted pansies. “Just like the flowers, each child brings their own unique beauty to the school community,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page. Students are very excited to observe the pansies and watch them grow. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 21/05/2025By

Latest News

We recommend