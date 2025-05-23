Condobolin Public School celebrates Mother’s Day
Condobolin Public School celebrated Mother’s Day by drawing portraits and creating potted pansies. “Just like the flowers, each child brings their own unique beauty to the school community,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page. Students are very excited to observe the pansies and watch them grow. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Condobolin Public School celebrates Mother’s Day
Condobolin Public School celebrated Mother’s Day by drawing portraits and [...]
Sharing a unique helmet
Emily Lister brought her family’s replica Ned Kelly helmet to [...]
Getting up close with fire trucks and firefighters
Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin held an Open [...]
UHA Street Stall success
The United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) Condobolin Branch held a very [...]
A new partnership for LSC
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils are the first NSW [...]
Pony Club Dressage and Jumping School
Condobolin Pony Club held a very successful Dressage and Jumping [...]