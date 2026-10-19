Condobolin Post Office celebrates 140 years

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Post Office celebrated its 140th anniversary with a special gathering on Wednesday, 30 September, marking more than a century of service from its historic Bathurst Street premises.

The milestone was celebrated in style, with staff dressing in period costumes and helping create a nostalgic atmosphere for guests.

The evening offered a trip down memory lane, with guests sharing stories and memories of the Post Office and reflecting on its place in the history of Condobolin.

Friends, customers and community members gathered to enjoy good company while celebrating an important local milestone.

The current building has stood on the same site since it opened on September 30, 1886, making the anniversary a significant milestone for both the Post Office and the town.