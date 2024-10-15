Condobolin Pool opens for the season

The Condobolin Pool is now open for the 2024-2025 summer season.

“While the public pools were closed for the winter, Lachlan Shire Council took the opportunity to do some necessary maintenance and improvement work to the pools,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said. “Some work took a little longer than expected and, as a result, the opening dates for the pools are staggered slightly this year. This will allow our pool management contractors enough time to get the water quality ready for swimming.”

Condobolin Pool opened on Saturday, 5 October 2024. Lake Cargelligo Pool will kick off the season on Wednesday, 9 October 2024 after refurbishment of the pool pumps.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Swimming pool has had a much-needed facelift that included repainting of the pool surface. It took a little longer than expected for the paint to cure, but the pool will be open for swimming on Saturday, 12 October 2024.

“Our pools are important recreational facilities for the community,” the Lachlan Shire Council statement continued.

“We hope everyone understands that, while the delayed opening may be inconvenient, the necessary maintenance work will provide long lasting benefit to maintain the pools in good condition for a safe and enjoyable summer swimming season.”