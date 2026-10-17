Condobolin pet owners urged to stay alert as spring hazards return

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin pet owners are being urged to keep a close eye on their dogs and cats as warmer weather brings increased time outdoors and a new range of seasonal hazards.

With spring bringing rising temperatures, longer days and more activity in backyards, paddocks and open spaces, RSPCA Pet Insurance is warning that seemingly minor encounters can quickly result in serious injuries, emergency veterinary treatment and costly bills.

RSPCA Pet Insurance CEO Brad Smith said spring and summer were enjoyable seasons for pets and their owners, but spending more time outdoors also increased the opportunities for animals to encounter hazards.

“The key is vigilance. Knowing what to look for and acting early can make a significant difference to a pet’s wellbeing and potentially prevent a small problem from becoming a very expensive one,” he advised.

For Condobolin residents, snakes and grass seeds are among the seasonal risks worth keeping in mind as pets spend more time outside.

Snakes are another seasonal concern for Condobolin pet owners, with Eastern brown snakes among the venomous species found locally, and across inland and central-western NSW. As temperatures rise in spring, snakes become more active and dogs and cats can encounter them around properties, paddocks and grassed areas. Any suspected snakebite should be treated as a veterinary emergency, with owners urged to seek immediate treatment.

Any suspected snakebite should be treated as a veterinary emergency, with owners advised to seek immediate veterinary attention.

Grass seeds can also become a significant problem, particularly for dogs spending time in long or seeding grass. Seeds can become lodged in paws, around the head and neck, or enter the ears, eyes, nose and mouth, with some able to migrate through the body and cause serious complications.

Owners are encouraged to check pets after walks and outdoor activity, paying particular attention to their paws, ears, coat and other vulnerable areas.

As temperatures continue to rise, heatstroke is another serious concern.

Dogs can overheat quickly, particularly during exercise or on hot days, while flat-faced and overweight animals are among those at greater risk. RSPCA Pet Insurance advises exercising pets during cooler parts of the day, providing shade and fresh water, and never leaving an animal unattended in a parked vehicle.

Spring gardening can also introduce hazards around the home. Fertilisers, pesticides, snail bait and some plants can be toxic to pets, while lilies are particularly dangerous to cats.

Pet owners should keep garden chemicals and baits securely stored and prevent animals from accessing recently treated areas.

Bees and wasps can also become more active as the weather warms. While many stings result in localised pain and swelling, some pets can experience severe allergic reactions or more serious effects following multiple stings.

Allergies can also flare during spring, with pollen and grasses triggering scratching, paw licking, skin redness and ear irritation in some animals.

RSPCA Pet Insurance is also warning owners to watch for signs of illness or injury after outdoor activity and to seek veterinary advice when symptoms persist.

Mr Smith said preventative checks should become part of every pet owner’s spring and summer routine.

“With more outdoor adventures comes more opportunity for pets to encounter seasonal hazards,” he said.

For Condobolin families, keeping pets supervised, checking them after time outdoors and acting quickly when something appears wrong could help prevent a seasonal hazard from becoming a serious health emergency.