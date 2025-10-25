Condobolin Netball Association players recognised

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Netball Association Presentation Day was a wonderful success.

Players attended the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 9 September, where they were recognised for their efforts throughout the season.

This year there were 127 registered players taking part in Club activities.

The Women’s teams were Cruizers, Condo Thunder, Mavericks, Goal Diggers and Wingin It. Junor teams were On The Boppa, Mayhem, Squad and Dindima. There was also a great group of NetSetGo participants, who will be the future of local netball.

To start the presentation, participation awards were handed out to NetSetGo players. These players included Meliah Bendall, Emily Lister, Arlee Worland, Georgia Connell, Isla Watt, Patsy Jacobson, Hadlee Lark, Tilly Johnson, Adella Sloane, Harper Taylor, Billie Calton, Mahalia Larry, Lylah Smith, Lily Anderson, Ava Charters, Shelby Skinner, Darcie Kennard, Indi Worland, Ella Kennedy, Issy Fair, Phoebe Browning, Lynette Haworth, Hope Phillips, Isabella Browning, Lexi Saunders, Olianna Larry, Lucy Kennedy, Ella Mitchell, Lucia Hall and Kate Fair.

Rising Star went to Lylah Smith and Lily Anderson received the Encouragement Award.

Belinda Coe presented the junior Grand Final winners and Runners Up with their trophies.

The 2025 Junior Grand Final Runners Up were Mayhem. The team included Levi Daure, Dominic Herbert, Harvey McFadyen, Lucas McMaster, Rory Packham, Quade Peterson, Dakota Quin, Thomas Saunders and Cleo Whiley.

The 2025 Junior Grand Final winners were Dindima. Players included Kitarna Atkinson, Lara Atkinson, Mahayla Atkinson, Tess Cunningham, Kelise Dargin, Candace Dodgson, Swayze Dunn, Siarah Glasson, Lucy McFadyen, Kenzie Riley, Harlow Smith and Ruby Wainwright.

Kelsie Dargin was named Junior Grand Final Player of the Match, while Harvey McFadyen collected Junior Grand Final Best and Fairest.

Melissa Rees then came forward to present the Junior Awards.

Junior Rising Star was awarded to Swayze Dunn; with Kelise Dargin claiming the Junior Umpire Award.

Jace Ireland was named Junior Male Overall Best and Fairest. Pippa Newell took out the Junior Female Overall Best and Fairest.

Junior Male Player of the Year went to Jett Martin; and Junior Female Player of the Year was won by Swayze Dunn.

The Senior Awards were handed out by Sonia Wainwright.

First to receive their awards were the 2025 Grand Final Runners Up – Mavericks. The team included Amy Bates, Belinda Coe, Mandy Colless, Meg Crouch, Alicia Davis, Ebony Kingston, Eloise Loneragan, Tiana Magro, Stevie Pawsey, Holly Shepherd, Sophie Trethowan and Anika Wrigley.

Cruizers were the 2025 Grand Final winners. Zillah Bell, Charlie Coe, Jackie Coe, Trisha Golya, Danielle Hoskins, Brooke Radburn, Brianna Richards, Chloe Richards and Eryn Wheeler were all presented with their trophies.

Danielle Hoskins was named the Grand Final Best and Fairest; with Anika Wrigley announced as Grand Final Player of the Match.

Melissa Rees presented the Senior Awards.

Women’s Overall Best and Fairest went to Mia Noll. Teegan Elwin won the Women’s Umpire Award. The Women’s Player of the Year was Chloe Hall.

President Shanaya Buick said it had been a memorable season for Condobolin Netball.

“We’ve had an incredible season, and your effort, dedication, and enthusiasm on and off the field have made it a truly memorable one,” she said on the day.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our amazing committee members who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes this year: Belinda Coe, Haylee Worland, Britney Jones, Sonia Wranwight, and Alisha Taylor.

“Your dedication, organisation, and commitment to making this season run smoothly has not gone unnoticed. From coordinating teams and managing registrations, to organising events and keeping the club running efficiently, your willingness to give up your own time for the benefit of the club has been truly invaluable.

“It’s because of your hard work, teamwork, and passion for the club that our players, coaches, and families have had such a fantastic season. On behalf of everyone here, thank you for everything you do.

“I also want to sincerely thank all the amazing volunteers who make our club run so well.

“To our canteen helpers, umpires, scorers, timers, and everyone who helps with set up and pack up, your support means so much.”

Condobolin Netball Association would like to thank their 2025 sponsors for their support. The sponsors included Brendan’s Painting, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, Lachlan Agencies, Design Build Paint, The Railway Hotel, Vane-Tempest Bros (Mitre 10), Condobolin RSL Club and Lachlan Shire Council.

“We are very grateful for the ongoing support of our local businesses and organisations. Without them, our season would not be possible. Their generosity helps us cover equipment, uniforms, and umpiring, and allows us to keep netball accessible to everyone in our community,” Shanaya said on the day.

The Presentation Evening concluded with a barbecue.