Condobolin Junior Cricket season to begin

The opening of Condobolin Junior Cricket season is approaching fast.

The Under 13s competition will kick off on Saturday, 19 October. There are 55 registered players registered for this competition (registrations have closed). In 2024/25 18 of these registrations are Kangas (first season playing cricket).

There will be five teams – Waratahs, Milby, Colts, Gilgais and Kiacatoo.

The Waratahs Team: Macauley Packham (Captain), Quade Peterson (Vice Captain), Banjo Elliott, Beau Ridley, Toby Barrass, Henry Nagle, Sienna Small, Lincoln Barrass, Hayley Small, Pippa Newell and Rory Packham.

The Milby Team: Logan Crammond (Captain), Joseph Fitzgerald (Vice Captain), Harrison Fleming, Charlie Baxter, Youki Nishimoto, Benji Anderson, Maddox Stewart, Anabel Allen, Thomas Saunders, Declan Milne and Charlie Geeves.

The Colts Team: Hudson Taylor (Captain), Tommy Kirkman (Vice Captain), Austin Watt, Ryda Ireland, Sonny Hague, Wentworth Lark, Jace Ireland, Reef Ridley, Huxley Ridley, Reni Hall and Lucas McMaster.

The Gilgais Team: Harvey McFadyen (Captain), Sonny Lister (Vice Captain), Lochie Fealey, Meliah Bendall, Rory Anderson, Kane Fealey, Rowley Lister, Chad Worland, Dominic Preuss, Alec Patton and Dirk Riach.

The Kiacatoo Team: Murray Worthington (Captain), Ben Scarce (Vice Captain), Rueben Sloane, Logan Bell, Jonas Sloane, Jayte Golya, Jack Kennedy, Charlie Worthington, Tighe Worthington, Levi Daure and Oscar Charters.

The Under 14s and Under 17s will be playing in the Parkes District Junior Cricket competitions – a start date has yet to be announced. The Under 14s and Under 17s will play against Parkes and Forbes teams.

Several players have already begun their representative cricket for the 23/24 season. Eli Heffernan, Kye Kendall, Jacob Doyle and Macauley Packham were named in the Lachlan team for Max Shephard Shield Carnival in Dubbo. The Carnival began on Tuesday, 1 October and will continue until Thursday, 3 October.

The following training times have been announced for all teams. However, please consult each individual team Coach for an exact commencement date.

Monday: 5pm – 6pm U17’s at Association; Tuesday: 5pm- 6pm Colts at Association; 4.30pm – 5.30pm Kiacatoo at Condo High; Wednesday: 4.30pm – 5.45pm Milby at Association; 5.30pm – 6.30pm U14’s at Association; 5pm – 6pm Waratahs at Condo High; Thursday: 4.30pm – 5.30pm Gilgais at Condo High.