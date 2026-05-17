CONDOBOLIN JRL

Condobolin Junior Rugby League Round Two Wrap Up

How can you complain with a sleep in, a glorious autumn day and some hotly contested footy action!

The breeze was blowing, but it wasn’t enough to slow down our mighty minis. Tags were flying, tackles were happening, and that dash for the try line is always in their sights.

We then moved back down to Pioneer Oval for the clashes of the mods.

Our U10s were up first, showing that teamwork really is the key. The way they supported each other across the field was fantastic to watch—keep building on that connection, it’s paying off.

Next up, U11 Gold Tag hit the field and delivered a strong all-round team performance.

Their improvement in tagging skills is really starting to show, and it’s great to see everyone contributing and working together as a unit. Our U12s, though light on numbers, were certainly not light on determination. Every player had a crack and showed great resilience. Results don’t always go your way, but effort like that is what builds strong players and teams.

The U14 Girls Tackle took the field, and the skill level for such a new group is outstanding. With just a couple more girls to build some depth, this team will be unstoppable. (The club is still accepting registrations for 14s and 16s girls tackle).

With double the fun for U11 tag, our Blue team took the field. Sitting in the crowd, it was great to hear comments like “it’s such a great group of kids” and “the coach might be quiet, but he’s fair and so good with them—he’s teaching them so much.” They always play with heart, but hearing comments like that is worth more than any try.

On that high, we moved into the U14 Boys. The hits were hard, the pace was quick, and they gave it their all. While the result didn’t go their way, there’s plenty to build on and more opportunities to show how talented a team you are.

Our U17 Tag took the field next and, despite a tough game, never stopped trying. They stuck it out right to the final whistle and showed great character.

The U16s took the field under lights for the Trevor Ross Memorial Game. It was tough from the first whistle and stayed that way throughout. Parkes came out strong in the first half, but Condo dug deep, lifted to another level and fought their way back. The game ended in a draw, with both teams standing side by side to accept the perpetual trophy from Frankland and Flor Ross—a fitting end to a great contest.

A big thank you to Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League for hosting, and to our players, families and volunteers for travelling and representing the club with pride.

Source and Image Credits: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.