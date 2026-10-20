Condobolin JRL Mini and Mod Presentation Day

Condobolin Junior Rugby League held their 2026 Mini/Mod Presentation Day at Pat Timmons Oval recently. The day was about celebrating the Club’s youngest Rams. On the day, President Shannon Sloane said “Our Mini/Mod players are the heart of our club and the future of rugby league in Condobolin.” “Throughout the season they have shown enthusiasm, resilience, teamwork and sportsmanship while learning new skills, making friendships and, most importantly having fun.” First up on the agenda was the team awards – all children who played in the Under 6’s, Under 8’s League Tag, Under 8’s Tackle, Under 10’s Tackle, Under 11’s Blue League Tag, Under 11’s Gold League Tag, and Under 12’s Boys Tackle teams all received participation trophies and gift bags. The Clun introduced four new perpetual trophies in 2026 – the Encouragement Award, the Outstanding Achiever Award, Mini/Mod Player of the Year and Mini/Mod Tackle Player of the Year. The Mini/Mod Encouragement Award went to Emmett Jones. The Mini/Mod League Tag Defender Award went to Adella Sloane. Eli O’Brien and Jayte Golya were named joint Mini/Mod Tackler of the Year recipients. The Mini/Mod Outstanding Achiever went to Jett Martin. Sharnay Hines and Adella Sloane were the joint winners of the Mini/Mod Most Determined Player Award. The Mini/Mod Most Determined Tackle accolade went to Jett Martin. The Mini/Mod Players of the Year (League Tag) were Sharnay Hines and Adella Sloane. The Mini/Mod Player of the Year – Tackle was Jett Martin. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.