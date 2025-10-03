Condobolin JRL International Presentation

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Junior Rugby League International Presentation was a wonderful success.

A sea of blue and yellow converged on the Condobolin RSL Club on Sunday, 7 September where they enjoyed a fantastic atmosphere.

Best and Fairest in the Under 14’s League Tag went to Vashti Williams. Runner Up was Hayley Small. Mahayla Atkinson won Players Player. Most Consistent went to Raquel Read. Candice Dodgson and Winnie Hall were joint Most Improved winners. The Trainers Awards went to Avah Kirby and Lacey Doyle. This team’s Coach was Allan Small.

The Under 14’s Female Tackle Development Squad all received participation medals.

Eli Heffernan was named Best and Fairest in the Under 14’s (Tackle). Keaton Sloane was Runner Up. Players Player was Lucas Newell and Most Consistent was Xavier Pawsey. Rafael Marsh was named Most Improved and the Trainers Award went to Eli Heffernan. Shannon Sloane was the Coach of this team.

The Under 16’s Female Tackle Development Squad were all presented with participation medals.

In the Under 17’s League Tag, Charli Coe was named Best and Fairest. Rachel Grimmond was Runner Up. Players Player was won by Charli Coe with Most Consistent going to Lara Atkinson. Lara-Lee McRae was named Most Improved. The Trainers Awards went to Holly McCarten and Amelia Reavall. This team’s Coach was Blake Reavall.

Alby Denyer was named Best and Fairest for the Under 16’s (Tackle) side. Nate Vincent was Runner Up. Alby Denyer and Rashard Kirby were joint recipients of the Players Player award. Most Consistent went to Jaden Glasson and Rashard Kirby. Miller Taylor collected Most Improved. The Trainers Award was won by Preston Jackson.

The Perpetual Trophies were awarded to:

Female Tackler of the Year – Mahayla Atkinson.

Joint winners of Team of the Year Award were Under 16’s and Under 14’s.

Rookie of the Year (League Tag) – Winnie Hall.

Rookie of the Year (Tackle) – Rafael Marsh.

Highest Point Scorer – Eli Heffernan.

International Defender (League Tag) – Mahayla Atkinson.

International Male Tackler – Alby Denyer.

International Most Dedicated (League Tag) – Mahayla Atkinson.

International Most Determined (Kevin “Wopi” Taylor Trophy) – Memphis Jones and Alby Denyer.

International Most Determined Runner Up (“Choppy” Fenton Trophy) – Nate Vincent.

Outstanding Achiever – Eli Heffernan.

Citizenship Award – Corey Charters.

Sportsmanship Award – Jaden Glasson.

Encouragement Award – William Coe.

Junior Life Membership went to – Nate Vincent, Miller Taylor, Jaden Glasson, Alby Denyer, Ryley Smith, Brody Vaeau and Levi Johnson.

Nathan Smith and Scott Tanswell received Life Memberships.

Player of the Year (League Tag) – Mahayla Atkinson.

Player of the Year (Tackle) – Nate Vincent and Alby Denyer.

Club Person of the Year 2025 – Narn Pangas.

Charli Coe and Aaliyah Kirby were also presented with their playing jerseys, as this was their final season playing for the Club.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved in making the night possible — from the organisers and volunteers to the families and supporters who joined us. Congratulations to all of our awardees on your well-deserved recognition!” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read.

“Thank you again to everyone who helped make the event so memorable. We’re so proud of our players, families, and supporters for making our club what it is.”