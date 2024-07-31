Condobolin JRL Indigenous Round

Condobolin Junior Rugby League hosted Forbes for their Indigenous Round on Saturday, 27 July.

All junior Rams wore Indigenous socks when they took to the field, which were organised and designed by Nikita Collins and Adam Dargin.

Adam and Tyler Dargin created the awesome artwork featured on Pat Timmins Oval.

“A big thank you to Nikita (Collins), Adam (Dargin) and Danielle (Richards) for all your hard work and organisation of our Indigenous Round,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read.

“Thank you to Adam and Tyler for the awesome artwork design on the field. “Thank you to Nikita and Adam for designing and organising the socks, the gifts and the Honky Cup.

“Thank you, Nikita, Adam and Danielle, for organising and donating raffle prizes, thank you to Kira for your raffle donations.”

Uncle Dick Richards delivered the Welcome to Country, Stephen (Ducky) Coe performed the Smoking Ceremony, and the Galari Bila Waga Dhaanys danced at the opening ceremony.

The Under 16s Condo boys gifted Under 16s Forbes boys a hand painted didgeridoo made by Adam Dargin.

The Condo Under 17s Tag girls gifted the Forbes U17s Tag girls hand designed clapsticks and coolamon made by Adam Dargin and Nikita Collins.

During the Indigenous Round the Honky Memorial Cup was introduced and kindly donated by Nikita Collins and Adam Dargin. This cup is awarded to an outstanding Condo Under 14s player of the match at our Annual Indigenous Round.

This year Honky’s daughters Nakeira and Nadana Clark presented the cup to Condobolin’s Tyler Dargin.

BJD Photography captured images of the day.

Condobolin will take on Parkes in Parkes on Saturday, 3 August in Round 13.

Image Credits: BJD Photography and Condobolin JRL Official Facebook page.