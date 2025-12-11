Condobolin High Year Seven learn about Wiradjuri language

On Wednesday, 26 November Mrs Marion Packham and Kiara Morgan visited Condobolin High School’s Year 7 English classes to teach the students about Wiradjuri language, Connection to Country and the processes involved in passing on knowledge to the next generation. “She shared Wiradjuri words, fun games like ‘Lingo Bingo’ and stories about her own life as a proud Wiradjuri woman. The activities tied in with the Indigenous Australian Storytelling unit that Year 7 students are currently completing,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.