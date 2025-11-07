Condobolin High School Principal’s Awards
ABOVE: Stephanie Riach, Clancy Lewis, Andrei Desiderio, Jonah Grimshaw, Zac Grimmond, Kiara Rousetty, Hayley Small, Kobie Whiley, Quarn Colliss, Ben Scarce, Liam Lumanta, Alyssa Caronongan, Ruby Wainwright and Ezekial Sauerbier received the Condobolin High School’s Principal Award for ‘Exceptional Community Service at the Year 12 Graduation’. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
BELOW: Miss Emily Peace received a Condobolin High School Principal’s Award for ‘Exceptional Care and Support as Year 12 Advisor of Year 12 2025’. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
