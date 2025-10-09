Condobolin High School Graduation

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held their Year 12 Graduation Assembly and Presentation of Portfolios on Wednesday, 24 September at the SRA Pavilion.

The Assembly began with the entry of the official party and the Year 12 Class of 2025.

Summer Davis then gave the acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem, led by student Kiara Roussety.

The Leadership Succession that was conducted by Principal Wendy Scarce and Mrs Belinda Coe.

Parents of the 2026 Leadership team presented incoming Captains Madison Scarce and Ryan Baker, Vice-Captains Aaliyah Kirby and Kiara Roussety, and Prefects Joshua Bennett and Jonah Grimshaw.

Mrs Scarce gave her Principal’s Address, and Miss Emily Peace delivered a heartfelt tribute, to the students she has seen develop into confident school leavers. She urged them to believe in themselves and don’t be afraid to make mistakes

Jane Redenbach then gave an emotional rendition of ‘Landslide’ as the musical item.

The Stage Four Farewell was given by Rose Collins and Kobie Whiley; Shayla Baker and Taya Donovan delivered the Stage Five Farewell; The Year 11 Farewell was given by Jane Redenbach and Zac Grimmond. Year 12 students Hudson Cartwright and Tayla Venables then responded to the student farewells.

It was then time for the presentation of the First in Course Certificates to Year 12 students. The presentation was made by Vice Principal Mr Matthew Heffernan.

The Certificates were presented to Emma Patton (Agriculture), Faith Johnson (Mathematics Standard and Exploring Early Childhood), Tara Hughes (Chemistry), and Jalanah Read and Jaydon Pawsey (Work Studies).

Gemma O’Bryan (VET Hospitality) and Emily Miles (VET Primary Industries) were also presented with Most Outstanding Student Certificates.

Then came the presentation of portfolios by Mrs Scarce and Miss Emily Peace which was followed by a Year 12 Reflection media Presentation.

Year 12 spent this year raising funds to give back to the school and community.

The 2025 Class made a donation to the School of a newly planted garden in the centre of the Industrial Technology quad. This garden was created to enhance the space and provide a more welcoming setting for future morning teas and gatherings following assemblies. It is hoped that this area will continue to grow and serve the school community for many years to come.

The presentation was made by Jaydon Pawsey and Montana Piercy.

Parents, carers, educators, and students enjoyed a delicious morning tea after the Assembly.

Congratulations is extended to the graduating class of 2025 – your efforts and hard work have been rewarded.

The Year 12 Class of 2024 included (in alphabetical order) Tyler Bell, Arabella Blewitt, Hudson Cartwright, John Conanan, Summer Davis, Tara Hughes, Sabine Imrie, Faith Johnson, Emily Miles, William Morgan, Gemma O’Bryan, Emma Patton, Jaydon Pawsey, Montana Piercy, Jalanah Read, Tyler Roberts, Zane Saunders, Tayla Venables and Suzanna Wright.