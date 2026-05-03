Condobolin give 80 minutes of grit, heart, and determination

Condobolin Rugby Union

MATCH REPORT CONDO vs Boorowa Rugby Club 11/04/26

Final Score 10 – 22 to Boorowa

The Condo Rams are back! And this year we have a brand new look, and finally enough numbers to have a spell. After last year’s “no bench, no worries” season, rocking up with 26 blokes felt unreal.

Boorowa reminded us early why they’re the defending premiers, but the Rams gave them 80 minutes of grit, heart, and a proper contest. Boorowa crossed the line in the first 7 minutes with a sneaky sausage. But not to worry…we hit back almost straight away with our flying winger Ryley Hill doing what wingers do best, finishing it off and making it look easy.

Special mention to the ref Pic Fyfe, blew the pea out of the whistle that many times we reckon it’ll need replacing before next weekend.

Boorowa added another couple before halftime, but here’s the thing, this wasn’t a flogging, this was a proper contest. The Rams were in it, matching them through the middle, fronting up in defence, and giving as good as we got at the breakdown. No backwards steps, just straight into it.

Shoutout to Roy Cooper in the No.8 jersey, cracking game. Took some strong carries, got us over the advantage line when we needed it, and didn’t shy away from the tough stuff.

Second half rolled around and the Rams kept the pressure on. Big effort from the boys and it paid off with Jack Kirk crashing over for a try. Conversion didn’t quite go to plan… but we don’t dwell on those (we’ll blame the wind)

Special mention to Gil Toole and Fred Stuckey. These blokes are as tough as a week-old meat pie. They both had some solid runs and handed out a few welcome presents to Boorowa.

Boorowa managed to sneak one more in right on the 80th minute…probably just to remind us they’re still the benchmark.

Big wrap on our forwards pack. You boys went up against some of the best forwards in the comp and held your own. Matched them in the scrums, got stuck into them around the ruck, and carried hard all day. Not bad for a line of boys with an average age of 21. Up front is where games are won… and you boys proved we can go with anyone.

I’ve heard whispers we lost the boat race at the pub… but I wasn’t there to confirm it, so we’ll chalk that one up as a draw.

Big thanks to Boorowa for making the trip out. And as always, thanks to our committee, sponsors, and the Rams family… the club’s in a good spot because of you lot.

For a first hit-out, that was a proper effort. We set the platform, did the tough stuff, and showed we’re here to have a red hot crack this year. Plenty to build on… and if that’s Round 1, the rest of the comp should be on notice.

Points: 3- Roy Cooper; 2- Toby Harding; 1-Fred Stuckey/ Will Moxey. Players’ Player- Roy Cooper.

Deep Heat Diaries.