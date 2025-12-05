Condobolin Early Learning Centre celebrating creativity

Condobolin Early Learning Centre is celebrating children’s creativity with an Art Show. “This is a showcase of what the children have worked on throughout the year,” Condobolin Early Learning
Centre Education Leader Lucy Leighton said. The Art Show is a testament to the children’s dedication, enthusiasm, and imagination. Unfortunately, the facility was unable to have a public art
show this year but are inviting families to come and see their exhibition while the Centre is open. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

