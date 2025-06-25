Condobolin CWA Branch members attend State Conference

Four members of the Condobolin CWA Branch attended the CWA State Conference in Wagga Wagga from the 19th to the 22nd of May.

Where a record number of motions were heard.

Condobolin Branch Vice President Heather Blackley along with Myamley Branch Secretary Patrisha Hurley OAM who are Oxley Group Members put forward a motion for the “CWA to advocate to the Department of Home Affairs to designate postcode 2877 as ‘remote’ for eligibility under the working Holiday Maker visa 417 program.” which we were previously excluded from. The motion was accepted and carried.

The week was a wonderful insight into the inner workings of the NSW CWA, hearing from guest speakers, CWA Partners and what issues affect our Members in our other Branches communities.

Contributed by CWA Condobolin Branch Secretary Lucy Calton.

ABOVE: Angela Coceancic Condobolin Branch President and Oxley Group Secretary, Heather Blackley Condobolin Branch Vice President, Robyn Miller Oxley Group President, Karen Brangwin Condobolin Branch, and Lucy Calton Condobolin Branch Secretary and Publicity Officer. Image Contributed.