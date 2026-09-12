Condobolin community invited to walk together

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) is inviting the whole community to come together at Gum Bend Lake on Monday 14 September for Mental Health Matters – Every Step Matters, a community event focused on suicide awareness, mental health, connection and hope.

Running from 11am to 3pm, the event will invite community members to walk or run anywhere from just 10 metres through to a nine kilometre challenge.

The nine kilometre distance represents the approximately nine Australians who lose their lives to suicide each day, while the flexible format of the event reinforces its central message: every step matters.

CAHS CEO Megan Dixon said the event was deliberately designed so everyone could participate, regardless of age, fitness or ability.

“This isn’t a race and it isn’t about who can walk the furthest. Someone might walk 10 metres, someone else might challenge themselves to complete the full 9 km, and someone might simply come down for a yarn and a BBQ,” Ms Dixon said.

“What matters is that we show up for each other.”

“Suicide and mental health can be difficult things to talk about, but conversations and connection matter. We want to create a day where people can walk together, talk together, share stories and remember the people and families who have been impacted by suicide.”

The event will include a community BBQ, refreshments and hydration, raffle prizes and opportunities for people to connect and access information about mental health and wellbeing.

Ms Dixon said CAHS wanted the event to have a strong message of hope and community responsibility.

“Every person in our community can play a part. Sometimes that might be asking someone if they’re okay, listening without judgement, checking in on a mate or simply walking beside somebody.”

“We want people to leave the day knowing they are part of a community that cares about them.”

CAHS is encouraging individuals, families, community groups, workplaces and local organisations to participate.

Participants can walk or run as much or as little of the course as they choose, with no requirement to complete the full 9 kiloemtres.

Media Release (Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service).