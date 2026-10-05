Condobolin community comes together for mental health
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin community members came together at Gum Bend Lake to promote mental health, connection and support as part of the Every Step Matters event.
Hosted by the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) on Monday, 14 September, the initiative encouraged residents to walk, connect and share a yarn while raising awareness of mental health and wellbeing.
Participants were able to walk as far as they wanted, with organisers emphasising that there was no pressure to complete a particular distance.
The event provided an opportunity for people to come together in an informal setting, with a free barbecue and refreshments, hydration stations, raffle prizes and mental health and wellbeing information available throughout the day.
Suicide rates in Western NSW have historically been higher than the NSW overall rate, highlighting the importance of accessible mental health and suicide prevention support across regional communities.
CAHS said the response from the Condobolin community had been positive, with people already asking when the event would be held again.
The response highlighted the value of local opportunities for residents to connect and have conversations about mental health and wellbeing.
CAHS thanked its staff and volunteers for helping deliver the event, including those who assisted with setting up, preparing the barbecue, running activities and raffles and supporting participants.
The event also provided information about available support services, including Lifeline on 13 11 14 and 13YARN on 13 92 76.
CAHS encouraged anyone experiencing difficulties, or concerned about someone they know, to reach out for support.
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