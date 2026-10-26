Condobolin celebrates Fiji Independence Day

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin residents gathered at Renown Park on Saturday, 10 October, to celebrate Fiji Independence Day and recognise the longstanding connection between the town and its Fijian families.

In a speech at the event, Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady thanked Heather Blackley, the Condobolin Family Support Group and everyone whose efforts helped make the celebration possible.

Cr Brady acknowledged the families who settled in Condobolin more than 30 years ago, sharing their food, traditions and culture while embracing local life and building lasting relationships.

He said their involvement had helped make Condobolin a welcoming place where people from diverse backgrounds could feel valued, respected and at home.

October 10 marks the anniversary of Fiji’s independence in 1970, celebrating the resilience, determination and national pride of the Fijian people.

The gathering honoured Fiji’s history while recognising the important place Fijian families hold in the social and cultural life of Condobolin and the wider Lachlan Shire.