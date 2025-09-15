Condobolin celebrates Father’s Day
Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire community took the time to appreciate and celebrate the Dad’s or Father-figures in their life on Sunday, 7 September for Father’s Day. Father’s Day was celebrated unofficially for many, many years. Then, efforts to recognise it officially started to gain steam again. Australia officially recognised Father’s Day in 1958, and the Commonwealth followed suit in 1964. The USA finally recognised Father’s Day in 1972. PHOTOS: Many took the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones at the 2025 Condobolin Show. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Pre K Learners use creativity and imagination
By Melissa Blewitt Creativity and imagination were part of the [...]
Students attend Expo
Tullibigeal Central School secondary students traveled to Lake Cargelligo to [...]
Great entries into the 2025 Condobolin Show pavilion
Vibrant characters and enchanting entertainment captivated the community’s imagination, with [...]
Condobolin celebrates Father’s Day
Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire community took the time to [...]
CHS competes in NSW Schools Merino Wether Challenge in Dubbo
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School students participated in the [...]
Tyrone named Coach of the Year
Condobolin’s Tyrone Johnstone was named Woodbridge Cup Coach of the [...]