Condobolin celebrates Father’s Day

Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire community took the time to appreciate and celebrate the Dad’s or Father-figures in their life on Sunday, 7 September for Father’s Day. Father’s Day was celebrated unofficially for many, many years. Then, efforts to recognise it officially started to gain steam again. Australia officially recognised Father’s Day in 1958, and the Commonwealth followed suit in 1964. The USA finally recognised Father’s Day in 1972. PHOTOS: Many took the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones at the 2025 Condobolin Show. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.