Condobolin bowlers recognised

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin bowlers were recognised at a presentation day recently.

The winners of the Jean White Memorial Trophy (Fours) were Lisa Rosberg, Rachael Bendall, Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson. Runners Up were Joanne Thorpe, Sam Davis, Melissa Rees and Zena Jones.

Lisa Rosberg, Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson were the winners of the Evelyn L’Estrange Memorial Trophy (Triples). Runners Up were Colleen Helyar, Rachael Bendall and Jenny Tickle.

The winners of the Marie Gavel Championship Pairs were Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson. Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton were Runners Up.

Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson were the winners of the Handicap Pairs – Condobolin Women’s Bowling Club. Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton were Runners Up.

In the Handicap Singles (D Brooks and V Ellis Handicap Singles) Danielle Thompson took out the top prize. Marilyn Seton claimed second place.

Danielle Thompson won the Consistency Singles (Aileen Martin Consistency Singles). Rachael Bendall was the Runner Up.

The winner of the Minor Singles (Edith Martin Minor Singles) was Felicity Saunders. Runner Up was Melissa Rees.

Pauleen Dimos won the Major Singles (Glad Clemson Championship Singles). Felicity Saunders was Runner Up.

The winners of the Mixed Pairs were Marilyn Seton and Darren Seton. Laurie Thompson and Danielle Thompson were Runners Up.

In the Handicap Pairs, Tony Jones and Peter Brasnett were the title winners. Runners Up Michael Leal and Dan Seton.

Steve Taylor, Michael Leal, Dan Seton and Craig Jones were the Fours winners. Ray Byrnes, Dave Carter Junior, Michael Coe and Max Johnson were Runners Up.

In the Triples, Michael Leal, Peter Brasnett and Andrew Brasnett were the overall winners. Runners Up were Bill Logan, Craig Jones and Darren Seton.

Michael Coe and Steve Taylor won the Minor Pairs. Ray Byrnes and Brian Tickle were Runners Up.

In the Major Pairs, Grant Davis and Brayden Davis, took out the top title. Runners Up Peter Brasnett and Andrew Brasnett.

Daryl Nairn won the Minor Singles, with Brian Tickle Runner Up.

The winner of the Major Singles was Darren Seton. Andrew Brasnett was Runner Up.