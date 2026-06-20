Condobolin artist enters the 2026 Archibald Prize

By Melissa Blewitt

Local artist Karen Tooth’s portrait of Mal Carnegie was auditioned at the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) as part of the 2026 Archibald Prize.

This is the first time Karen has entered the Archibald Prize, completing her artwork in three months, an undertaking she describes as “intense” and a “great learning experience.”

“I decided to enter because it presented a tough challenge and a deadline that I couldn’t avoid! Other artist friends have entered and found it an interesting experience though it has made them a tad cynical, especially as realist artists,” she explained.

“I also saw the opportunity to promote our region by portraying a constituent who has had a major impact in lots of different areas. I feel as though the Central West doesn’t get a lot of mainstream coverage nor promotion of the achievements of non-celebrity/nonpolitical figures.

“Condobolin has a Ute that is yet to be displayed at the Utes in the Paddock that was completed by the artist Adam Cullen who won the Archibald back in 2000. I had the dream that if I had the slimmest of chances of being selected as a finalist or even getting into the Salon des Refuses that it would be a great promotional opportunity for the town and the Central West. (The Salon des Refusés presents the only alternative exhibition from the many hundreds of works entered in the Archibald & Wynne Prizes not chosen for the official award exhibition).”

Karen said the experience of creating an Archibald Prize entry was “interesting and demanding.”

“I was working at times up to 10 hours a day for nearly 3 months and prior to that was research, sittings and photography, ordering materials, stretching the canvas and lots of experiments,” she revealed.

“I believe it was also a learning experience, often in what not to do. My Wednesday art classes witnessed the work’s tormenting progress forward and sometimes backwards! They were also great sounding boards and offered helpful critiques.

“The ideas for portrait changed over time and many adjustments were made.”

Mal’s portrait was painted on canvas with some tiny specks of gold leaf in his eyes and on the soles of his boots to ‘reflect’ the connection to the Lake Cowal Goldmine.

Karen selected Mal for “his contribution to environmental issues and projects throughout the Central West, Bland Shire and in particular Lake Cowal and the Conservation Centre which has been massive and he has become quite, dare I say, ‘notorious’ with both government and non-government organisations.”

“His portfolio covers: Landcare, Bland Shire councillor, Australia Day awardee, a brilliant wildlife photographer, tourism promotion, environmental education, the InHabitant glamping accommodation, pelican and Mallee fowl monitoring, drone photography of river systems and bird populations for various NSW Government departments, a farmer, and native tree nursery and much more. I chose Mal as I’ve been threatening to paint his portrait for a few years! Plus, Mal, though extremely busy, was accessible.

“Due to his passion for birds and bird photography, Mal is often out on the lake in a kayak so that’s why he is posed in one. Plus, you don’t see many kayak-based portraits!

“It turned out to be a very difficult composition with all the problems of perspective/ foreshortening with both the figure and kayak.”

Karen urges other local artists to “have a go” and make an entry into the Archibald.

“My advice to other aspiring artists is to enter. The competition is extremely fierce with over 1000 entries this year, but you don’t know until you give it a go! It’s also rather thrilling to see the back rooms of the Art Gallery of NSW,” she said.

“It remains a mystery as to whether the Archibald prize is based on the subject’s identity and contribution to Australian life or the level of the artist’s skill or the current issues of the day – little guidance is given in this regard.”

And while she missed out on the making the finalists list, this will not deter her from entering again.

‘I’d like to annoy the judges again. I’ve already purchased the next blank canvas and am on the lookout for the subject. Suggestions are gratefully received.”

The Archibald Prize is one of Australia’s longest-running painting prizes. It was founded in 1921 — marking its 105th year in 2026.

The main award, worth $100,000, is for portraiture and is open to artists at any stage of their career. Finalists are chosen by the AGNSW’s board of trustees, while the Packing Room Prize is awarded by gallery staff.

The winner of the Archibald prize 2026 was Richard Lewer, with his portrait of Pitjantjatjara elder and ngangkari (traditional healer) Iluwanti Ken. Sean Layh was the winner of the 2026 Packing Room Prize, with his entry ‘The tragicall historie of Hamlet, Prince of Denmarke’ – a portrait of British Australian actor Jacob Collins in character as Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Gaypalani Waṉambi won the $50,000 Wynne Prize for landscape painting or figure sculpture, which was titled – The Waṉambi tree. The $40,000 Sulman Prize for a genre or subject painting or mural went to Lucy Culliton for her artwork – ‘Toolah, artist model’, which features her rescue greyhound.

A selection of 59 works were chosen as finalists from 1,034 entries will be displayed from 9 May until 16 August in the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman 2026 Exhibition.