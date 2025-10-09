Condo youth visit King’s Grave
What a powerful afternoon – we had 16 of our youth heading out to the King Grave Aboriginal Burial Site. For some, it was their first time discovering this sacred place right here on Country.
We were lucky to have Adam Dargin guide us through the cultural significance of the site. He shared the story of a scarred tree that has slowly healed over the years, and taught us about the importance of respecting these sacred spaces
It was more than just a visit — it was a lesson in respect, culture, and connection to Country. The kids were fully engaged, asked thoughtful questions, and left with a deeper understanding of our shared history.
A big thank you to Adam for your continued connection to educating our youth. We all walked away having learned something special.
Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc. Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council.
Contributed.
