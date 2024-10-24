Condo Rams get back on the Rugby Union paddock

After several years in the wilderness, the Condo Rams were back on the rugby field on Saturday 12th October, taking part in the Orange Emu’s foundation 10’s tournament. The call went out to see if there was interest in playing in the event. The response was overwhelming, with player’s being entered into the Orange 10’s competition. The Rams played a total of four games, unfortunately wins were hard to get. However, the team showed grit and heart going up against tough opposition, earning them a place in the hearts of the crowd. An evening was held on the Thursday prior to the 10s tournament, where sponsor Imperial Hotel, presented jerseys, socks and shorts to all players. Condobolin Rugby Union Club Life members Michael Malouf and Craig Ridley had the job of presenting the uniforms to Rams players. The Club was formed in 1979 and is looking forward to getting back on the competition paddock in 2025.

ABOVE: The Condo Rams. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.