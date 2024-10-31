Condo Auto Sports named as a finalist
Condo Auto Sports Club has been named as a finalist in the Motorcycling NSW Club of the Year Award. This award recognises a Motorcycle Club for overall excellence in administration, operations and event success during the period. This award pays particular attention to strategies, projects, programs and innovation that enhance and support participation growth in Riders, Officials and coaching representing the ‘best in class’. Other nominees in the category are Dubbo Dirt Bike Club, Gunnedah Motorcycle Club and Maitland District Motorcycle Club. The winner will be announced at the upcoming Motorcycling NSW Awards held at Bankstown Sports Club on Saturday, 16 November. Image Credit: Condo Auto Sports Facebook Page.
