Condo 750 says a very big thank you

Condo 750 held a Thank You dinner at the Imperial Hotel on Saturday, 24 May. All landholders, sponsors and volunteers who contributed to bringing the 2025 Condo 750 together were invited to dine out by the Committee for all the effort they put into this year’s event. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

