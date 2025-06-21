Concerns raised over EfW incinerator in Parkes

By Melissa Blewitt

A proposed Energy-from-Waste incinerator in Parkes may have significant health and other associated impacts for the wider region.

The proposal is for the EfW to be built in the Parkes Special Activation Precinct.

The Parkes Clean Future Alliance, a community group of local professionals, farmers, and business owners, has voiced its opposition to the project, and is asking for transparency of information. They are asking Parkes Shire Council to oppose the Energy-from-Waste incinerator.

Lachlan Shire Councillor, Juanita Wighton, the following motion at the Council Meeting held on 28 May. It was seconded by Councillor Dennis Brady:

1.Notice of Motion Report No. R25/132 be received and noted

2.Council seek independent expert advice on the potential environmental and health impacts of the proposed development on the Lachlan Shire local government area.

3.Council request greater transparency from Parkes Shire Council and the NSW Government, including access to detailed emissions data, water catchment modelling, and freight transport assessments related to the proposed development.

4.Council prepare and submit a formal submission or public statement to ensure the views and concerns of Lachlan Shire residents are accurately represented in regional planning and consultation processes.

The following provides reasons for this request:

1.The Parkes EfW project presents numerous well-documented risks to community, economy, and environment. Specifically:

2.Environmental impact: EfW incinerators emit pollutants such as dioxins, furans, heavy metals (e.g., lead, mercury), and ultrafine particulate matter, which are persistent in the environment and can accumulate in ecosystems.

3.Agricultural impact: Research shows pollutants from EfW plants can settle on crops and pasture, posing risks to food safety and livestock. Regions reliant on agriculture risk loss of market confidence and export credibility.

4.Tourism and regional image: The visual and reputational impacts of industrial waste facilities may deter visitors and undermine regional branding focused on nature, agriculture, and health.

Health impact: Studies indicate increased risks of respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease, and cancer near EfW facilities. Children and elderly residents are particularly at risk

Two other Lachlan Shire Councillors, Dennis Brady and Melissa Blewitt also raised concerns over the proposed project during a lengthy debate on the issue.

An amendment to the notice of motion was moved by Councillor Wighton and seconded by Councillor Brady that: (Point) 2. Director of Environment and Planning provide a report on the cost of providing independent expert advice;

And the following be added to the notice of motion:

5. Council request a meeting with the Member of Barwon Mr. Roy Butler MP to obtain more information regarding the Parkes EfW.

6. Council write to the Department of Planning asking for more information on the Parkes EfW and request to be kept informed.

The alternate motion was put to a vote and the motion was carried.