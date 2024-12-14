Completing this years Leadership Project

This year’s UCS leadership project focused on transforming an unused, barren space near the canteen.

Previously nicknamed ‘The Ugly Area,’ this challenging site was reimagined into an inviting space featuring diverse textures, hardy plants, and signs representing Ungarie Central School’s values and the surrounding environment.

With the support of Jason Lewis and Sally Russell, students got to work shoveling sand, rocks, and crushed granite. The Year 5/6 students then created a winding path for children to enjoy as they make their way to the canteen.

A key element of the project was designing three large steel signs to enhance the area. The design process began with drafting the signs on large pieces of cardboard. Using an overhead projector, students carefully traced images of three native tree species.

To further reflect the school ethos, the students incorporated the UCS values of Respect, Responsibility, and Learning into the designs. The beautiful signs were brought to life with the skilled craftsmanship of Clear Ridge Fabrication.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to their team for their incredible support and for completing the signs in time for display at our Art Trail.” read the report in the schools newsletter.

“Congratulations to all the students involved in this wonderful project! Thanks to your hard work, we now have a stunning area that many students have already contributed to by leaving painted stones in the Rock Garden. This space will be enjoyed for years to come.” the report concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.